US promises to free at least a portion of Taliban supporters before March 10 — envoy

DOHA, March 2. /TASS/. It will be difficult to release 5,000 supporters of Taliban movement from Afghan prisons before March 10 in accordance with the peace treaty between the US and the movement, but Washington promises to do everything it can, says Zamir Kabulov, Russian presidential envoy in Afghanistan.

"I think, judging from my experience and practice, that it will not be easy to locate and release all 5,000 [prisoners] in 10 days. At least, the Americans told me that they will do everything they can. In any case, a significant portion of these people will be released in the upcoming ten days," he said.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban signed a peace treaty in Qatar's capital city of Doha. According to the agreement, the intra-Afghan negotiations are set to begin on March 10. The participants will discuss terms and modalities of the permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and discuss the future political roadmap of Afghanistan. As a trust-building measure, 5,000 Taliban supporters and 1,000 Taliban captives must be freed before March 10.

Taliban's Qatar political office spokesman, Mohammed Sohail Shaheen told TASS that the intra-Afghan negotiations might be postponed if the sides fail to free all prisoners before March 10 in accordance with the agreement.

On March 2, Afghan President’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi claimed that the Afghan government did not undertake to free Taliban supporters before the beginning of the intra-Afghan talks.