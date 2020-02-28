UN to hold emergency meeting on Idlib on Friday

According to him, the developments will be discussed in an open session that will start at 00:00 Moscow time.

UNITED NATIONS, February 28./TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold on Friday an emergency meeting to discuss the escalating conflict in Syria’s Idlib province, Belgian UN Ambassador Marc Pecsteen, the current council president, told journalists.

The situation in Idlib deteriorated dramatically once again overnight to Friday. Ankara said that an airstrike by Syrian government forces had killed 33 Turkish soldiers. Shortly after that, the Turkish armed forces carried out strikes against Syrian troops, specifying that more than 200 targets had been hit.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (one of the names of Jabhat al-Nusra, outlawed in Russia) made an attempt on Thursday to launch a large-scale offensive in Syria’s Idlib. The Turkish military servicemen who came under fire from Syrian troops were among the advancing militants, it added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone call on Friday to discuss the developments. They emphasized the need to normalize the situation and agreed to look into the possibility of having a summit meeting shortly.