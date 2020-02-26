Condition of Russian citizens from Diamond Princess ship satisfactory — official

VLADIVOSTOK, February 26. /TASS/. The condition of seven Russian tourists evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama and quarantined in Russia's Far Eastern Primorye region is satisfactory, head of the epidemiological department of the regional branch of Russia's consumer rights watchdog Rosportebnadzor Elena Abbasova told reporters on Wednesday.

The cruise ship with around 3,700 passengers and crewmembers on board has been quarantined since February 5 after one passenger, a Chinese citizen, was confirmed to had been infected with the new coronavirus. A total of 691 people on board the cruise ship had contracted the coronavirus, and four people died.

"The condition of those [who arrived in Russia's Primorye region] is satisfactory. No clinical signs of infectious diseases have been registered. Their body temperature is normal. Their condition is good," Abbasova said.

Among those quaratined are six residents of the Primorye region and one resident of the Omsk region. They arrived in Russia's Vladivostok on February 23 on a regular flight as they have not exhibited any symptoms of the new coronavirus.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 35 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. According to the latest reports, the death toll climbed to 2,663, while over 27,200 people recovered, and the number of confirmed cases surpassed 77,600.