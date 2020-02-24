Guterres, Lavrov to discuss Idlib issue at a meeting in a few hours

UNITED NATIONS, February 24. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will have a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a few hours to discuss the situation in Syria’s Idlib, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a briefing on Monday, adding that the meeting would be held on the sidelines of the session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"This evening he [Secretary General] is scheduled to meet with [Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov in Geneva," spokesman said when asked about the planned contacts of Secretary General with Russian authorities on the Idlib issue. [He will meet] Mr Lavrov in a few hours," he said, adding that Guterres "has been passing publicly and privately his message" for de-escalation of hostilities in Syria.

The situation in Idlib deteriorated severely in early February after Russian and Turkish military made another attempt to introduce a ceasefire regime. In response, terrorists only stepped up their attacks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that Ankara was ready to use all of its military force in case of an operation in Idlib. He noted that a military operation in Idlib is "only a matter of time.".