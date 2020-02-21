US embassy in Russia aware of US citizen Gene Spektor’s arrest

"We are aware of press reports of the arrest of a U.S. citizen. The protection of U.S. citizens abroad is our highest priority. Due to privacy considerations, we cannot provide any additional information on individual cases," the press service stated in response to a question on whether the US diplomatic mission plans to provide support to Spektor during his arrest.

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The US Embassy in Russia is aware of the arrest of US citizen Gene Spektor on suspicion of bribery mediation, the embassy’s press service informed TASS on Friday, refusing to divulge any additional details for privacy reasons.

On February 20, Moscow’s Basmanny Court arrested US citizen Gene Spektor for two months on suspicion of bribery mediation in relation to the case of Anastasia Alekseeva, a former aide to then-Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich. Alekseeva was also arrested on bribery charges for two months.

According to the prosecution, in the period from 2015 to 2016, Alekseeva accepted a bribe from Maksim Yakushkin, corporate director of Promomed DM and former director general of Promomed Rus, to the tune of over 4 mln roubles (about $62,400) in the form of a paid trip to Thailand in January 2016 and to the Dominican Republic in May 2016. In both cases, the trips cost 2 mln roubles (about $31,200) each. In that period, Alekseeva was serving as an aide to former Russian Deputy PM Arkady Dvorkovich.

Vadim Belonozhko, an aide to the director general of R-Pharm, is also among the suspects in the case.

Criminal proceedings against Alekseeva were initiated in relation to lobbying of pharmaceutical companies, a source close to the investigation informed TASS on Thursday.

In November 2018, RBK informed that Alekseeva was fired from the office of Anton Siluanov, who served as First Deputy PM at the time, for leaking internal correspondence to the media.