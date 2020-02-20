One person detained after Germany shooting — paper

BERLIN, February 20. /TASS/. German police detained one person in connection with the deadly shooting that took place in the city of Hanau on Wednesday night, the Bild newspaper said on its website on Thursday.

Police issued no official comment to confirm the information.

According to latest data, eight people died and five were injured in the attack.

Bild said the victims were probably ethnic Kurds.

A shooting took place in two shisha bars in Hanau on Wednesday evening. The motive for the attack is unknown. Latest publications by German media indicate that the attacker probably acted alone, but earlier reports mentioned several gunmen.