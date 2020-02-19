36 shelling incidents registered in Idlib de-escalation zone in past day — ministry

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria has recorded 36 shelling incidents by illegal armed groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone in four Syrian regions in the past day, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, the center’s chief, said on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, 36 episodes of shelling have been registered," Zhuravlev said.

On Tuesday, 29 shelling incidents were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

According to Zhuravlev, five inhabited localities in Aleppo province, nine in Latakia province, five in Idlib province and five in Hama province came under shelling by militants.

Russian military police continued patrolling the area in Aleppo, Raqqa and al-Hasakah provinces.

"All the patrolling activities were held in conformity with the approved plans. No incidents were reported," he said adding that "the air force’s aircraft conducted patrols."

The planes took off from Qamishli airport (located in northwestern Syria on the border with Turkey) and later flew back to land there.

Idlib is the only Syrian region that has been controlled by illegal armed groups since 2012. A northern de-escalation zone was set up in Idlib in 2017 to give shelter to militants who refused to surrender arms in Eastern Ghouta and Syria’s southern regions.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.