Preparations for 2022 Winter Olympics underway in Beijing despite coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG) continues preparations for the competitions regardless of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Xinhua said.

On Monday, BOCOG held a video conference in Beijing with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on preparations for the Olympics in the wake of the outbreak.

"After the coronavirus outbreak, IOC President Thomas Bach sent letters to the Chinese Olympic Committee, expressing his confidence that the Games' preparations will not be affected. Mr. Samaranch Jr. extended high praise over China's effort to contain the epidemic and his confidence in its victory. Although we did not meet in person in recent days, BOCOG has been keeping in close communications with Mr. Samaranch Jr., Mr. [Christophe] Dubi [IOC Sports Director and Deputy Olympic Games Executive Director - TASS] and other IOC officials, reporting important updates," said Zhang Jiandong, Beijing vice mayor and BOCOG executive vice president, cited as saying by Xinhua.

The construction of the National Sleigh and Luge Center in Yanqing was ongoing during the Chinese New Year. The construction of the National Alpine Skiing Center was resumed in Yanqing after two days off. The personnel wear protective masks and take their temperature. Offices, canteens, dormitories and shuttle buses are regularly disinfected. Migrant workers who had returned from Beijing were put in quarantine.

Beijing is scheduled to host the Winter Olympics on February 4 through 20, 2022.

In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, an economic and industrial megacity with a population of 11 million. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. Apart from China, 25 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest reports, China has confirmed over 74,100 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus’ death toll has hit more than 2,000, yet more than 14,300 patients have recovered from the disease.