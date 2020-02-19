Some 80 new coronavirus cases confirmed onboard cruise ship in Japan

This brings the total number of those infected with coronavirus onboard the ship, which is anchored in the Japanese port city of Yokohama, to 621. One Russian is among them, who has been hospitalized. His wife, who was also sent to hospital, tested negative for the virus, but she is under doctors’ care amid the risk of infection.

TOKYO, February 19. /TASS/. Seventy-nine passengers of the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have contracted the deadly disease, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said on Wednesday.

Earlier, some 500 people, who had tested negative for the novel coronavirus, disembarked from the vessel after a two-week quarantine. Two Russian nationals were part of the first group.

Japan’s authorities have tested all passengers and crew members for coronavirus. Upon the results, they compile the lists of those who can leave the vessel - these are the persons, who have not contracted coronavirus and who have passed the two-week quarantine. Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare also reported that it had received the test results of 3,011 people from the cruise ship, which is carrying over 3,600 passengers.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship left Yokohama on January 20 and returned on February 3. Among them was a coronavirus-infected Chinese citizen who left the ship on January 25 in Hong Kong. In accordance with the decision made by the Japanese authorities, the ship was anchored near Yokohama and quarantined for two weeks since February 5.

Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in Wuhan, a densely populated city in central China, in late December 2019. The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in 25 other countries, including Russia.

According to the latest data, the overall number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in China has hit over 75,000 and the death toll has exceeded 2,000. Nearly 15,000 patients have recovered to date.