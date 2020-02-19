Only 2 out of 13 Minsk Agreements articles are being implemented — Russia's UN envoy

THE UNITED NATIONS, February 18. /TASS/. Out of the 13 articles of the Minsk Package of Measures on settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, only two are being impelemented, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday at the UN Security Council session on Ukraine.

Nebenzya reminded that the Package of Measures lists a clear sequence of implementing the articles — "ceasefire, amnesty, constitutional reform <...> followed by elections and only then by establishing government cntrol over the whole zone of conflict." "Unfortunately, out of the 13 articles, only two are being implemented now - on the work of the Contact Group in Minsk and of the Special Monitoring Mission of the OSCE," he noted.

The Package of Measures on settlement of the conflict in Ukraine was signed on 12 February 2015 in Minsk after hours-long talks between the leaders of the Normandy Four countries (Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France).