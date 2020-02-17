Syrian air defenses shoot down terrorists’ drone over Homs refinery

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The Syrian air defense forces shot down a drone near an oil refinery in the city of Homs (165 km from Damascus), Syria’s news agency SANA reported on Monday.
The terrorists attempted to attack the refinery with the drone loaded with ammunition, SANA said.
On Sunday, the Syrian government troops used electronic warfare systems to thwart a terrorists’ attempt to hit the Homs refinery with five drones. According to SANA, the Syrian forces intercepted control and landed five drones that intended to strike the refinery.
The Homs refinery is a flagship of the Syrian oil industry. It was upgraded in 2018 with Russia’s technical assistance.
According to SANA, the terrorists used drones overnight to Sunday targeting a regional thermal power plant in the town of Mhardeh in the neighboring Hama province. The drone attack inflicted damage, with no casualties reported.
Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem said on February 4 that several oil and gas facilities had come under terrorists’ attacks. They included the Ebla gas treatment plant, the gas stations in al-Rayan and on the Central Plateau and the Homs refinery. Shells fired by terrorists exploded on their territory.
As the minister informed, the response teams that arrived at the scene assessed the damage and started repair works. No data were given on any persons wounded in these attacks.