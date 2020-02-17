Syrian air defenses shoot down terrorists’ drone over Homs refinery

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The Syrian air defense forces shot down a drone near an oil refinery in the city of Homs (165 km from Damascus), Syria’s news agency SANA reported on Monday.

The terrorists attempted to attack the refinery with the drone loaded with ammunition, SANA said.

On Sunday, the Syrian government troops used electronic warfare systems to thwart a terrorists’ attempt to hit the Homs refinery with five drones. According to SANA, the Syrian forces intercepted control and landed five drones that intended to strike the refinery.