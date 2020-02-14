Germany to try to lay down basis of Normandy Four meeting in Munich, says minister

MUNICH, February 14. /TASS/. Representatives of the German government will try to prepare foundation to hold the Normandy Four meeting in Berlin together with colleagues from Russia, France and Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at the 2020 Munich Security Conference on Friday.

"We will discuss here, in Munich, with colleagues from Paris, Moscow and Kiev the basis for the upcoming Normandy Four meeting in Berlin," he said.

The Normandy Four format of negotiations on Ukraine has existed since June 2014, when the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany who gathered in Normandy for the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of D-Day (the landing of allied troops in 1944) discussed the settlement of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine for the first time. The last Normandy Four summit took place in Paris on December 9, 2019 after a lengthy break.