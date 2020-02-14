Serbia will maintain good relations with Russia and China, says president

MUNICH, February 14. /TASS/. Serbia aims to maintain good relations with Russia and China, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday in the run-up to the Munich Security Conference, adding that cooperation with these countries has a positive effect on the Serbian economy.

He noted that many European investors had asked him about the influence of Russia and China in Serbia. "We maintain very good relations with Russia and China, continuing our cooperation, our policy will not change," Vucic told reporters.

The Serbian leader stressed that Serbian policy on China and Russia had benefited his country’s economy to a great extent.