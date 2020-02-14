Russian diplomat, Chinese envoy discuss fight against coronavirus

According to the statement, Russia "praised the steps that China is taking to fight the coronavirus outbreak and prevent the spread of the infection." The Chinese ambassador thanked Russia for support.

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov has held a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui to discuss measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

perts’ visit to China." "In addition, the parties highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two countries foreign ministries in combating the common threat.

The ministry added that the parties had also touched upon other matters concerning cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.

Coronavirus outbreak

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in 24 other countries, including Russia. The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency. According to recent data, the number of infected people in China has exceeded 63,800. The coronavirus death toll stands at 1,380, while over 6,700 patients have recovered.