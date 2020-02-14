Ukraine plans to evacuate its citizens from China’s Wuhan on Feb 18

KIEV, February 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government plans to send a plane to China’s Wuhan to evacuate Ukrainian citizens that remain in the city on February 18, Ukrainian Health Minister Zoryana Skaletska said on the 1+1 TV channel.
"On Tuesday [February 18], a plane will be sent to China, and on Wednesday [February 19], the Ukrainian citizens will be home," she said.
She noted that first, Chinese medical professionals would examine all Ukrainians remaining in Wuhan, with only those proven healthy allowed on board the plane. Ukrainian doctors will examine the passengers during the flight. After returning to Ukraine, all passengers will undergo a 14-day quarantine.
Earlier, Ukraine postponed the evacuation date of its citizens from Wuhan. Ukrainian Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk explained that the government wishes to minimize risks.
On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. The source of the outbreak is the COVID-19 coronavirus. The disease spread to 24 more countries apart from China - Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.
Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 63,800 in China with 1,380 people reported to have died from the disease. Meanwhile, over 6,700 people are said to have recovered from it.