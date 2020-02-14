Ukraine plans to evacuate its citizens from China’s Wuhan on Feb 18

KIEV, February 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government plans to send a plane to China’s Wuhan to evacuate Ukrainian citizens that remain in the city on February 18, Ukrainian Health Minister Zoryana Skaletska said on the 1+1 TV channel.

"On Tuesday [February 18], a plane will be sent to China, and on Wednesday [February 19], the Ukrainian citizens will be home," she said.

She noted that first, Chinese medical professionals would examine all Ukrainians remaining in Wuhan, with only those proven healthy allowed on board the plane. Ukrainian doctors will examine the passengers during the flight. After returning to Ukraine, all passengers will undergo a 14-day quarantine.