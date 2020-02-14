{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Ukraine plans to evacuate its citizens from China’s Wuhan on Feb 18

After returning to Ukraine, all passengers will undergo a 14-day quarantine

KIEV, February 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government plans to send a plane to China’s Wuhan to evacuate Ukrainian citizens that remain in the city on February 18, Ukrainian Health Minister Zoryana Skaletska said on the 1+1 TV channel.

"On Tuesday [February 18], a plane will be sent to China, and on Wednesday [February 19], the Ukrainian citizens will be home," she said.

She noted that first, Chinese medical professionals would examine all Ukrainians remaining in Wuhan, with only those proven healthy allowed on board the plane. Ukrainian doctors will examine the passengers during the flight. After returning to Ukraine, all passengers will undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Read also
Chinese authorities correct statistics on death toll from new coronavirus

Earlier, Ukraine postponed the evacuation date of its citizens from Wuhan. Ukrainian Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk explained that the government wishes to minimize risks.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. The source of the outbreak is the COVID-19 coronavirus. The disease spread to 24 more countries apart from China - Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.

Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 63,800 in China with 1,380 people reported to have died from the disease. Meanwhile, over 6,700 people are said to have recovered from it.

China calls on international community to join efforts in fight against coronavirus
According to latest reports, over 63,800 cases of new coronavirus were confirmed
Read more
Turkey sends additional troops to Syria — media
According to Sky News Arabia, Turkish troops crossed the Syrian border at dawn
Read more
WHO says people receiving packages from China not at risk of contracting coronavirus
Coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages, the World Health Organization says
Read more
Gazprom expects Nord Stream 2 launch by 2020 year-end
Read more
Second heavy Angara-A5 missile to be sent to Plesetsk Cosmodrome this March
Earlier, the Maksimov Space Systems Institute Research representative Yuri Klimenko disclosed that the number of Angara flight tests was reduced from ten to six
Read more
Press review: Turkey flexes muscles at Russia and what the US has planned for Central Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, February 13
Read more
US imposes sanctions on 3 Russian organizations under law on non-proliferation of weapons
Read more
China’s Wuhan effectively under martial law, says envoy
The number of people infected with 2019-nCoV in China has exceeded 20,400, with 420 recorded deaths
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver advanced nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy in 1.5 months
The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser, which represents the fourth generation of nuclear-powered subs built for the Russian Navy
Read more
Press review: Turkey may be using proxies in Syria and Russian envoy chides US visa policy
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 12
Read more
Kazakhstan suggests laying Power of Siberia 2 gas line to China over its territory
Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nogaev held a meeting with Russian counterpart Alexander Novak, they shared their opinions on bilateral cooperation in the fuel and energy sphere
Read more
Number of new coronavirus cases in China stabilizes — WHO chief
The number of countries who reported the infection on their territory has also remained unchanged since February 4
Read more
Russian scientists accidentally create universal all-purpose computer vision algorithm
The researchers were developing a document scanning app
Read more
Erdogan claims at least 14 Turkish servicemen dead during shelling in Syria’s Idlib
Earlier reports indicated that 13 people died in the shellings
Read more
US begins withdrawal of its troops from Iraq, media reports say
Al Arabiya TV said, citing an Iraqi parliament member that the US troops are beginning to leave 15 military bases in Iraq
Read more
Ankara sends troops to Idlib to 'control the region', says Turkish defense chief
Ankara has been sending troops to the Turkish-Syrian border and Syria’s idlib province on a daily basis over the past ten days
Read more
Turkey plans to drive Syrian forces beyond Idlib observation points
Ankara is "ready to use any necessary force," according to the president
Read more
UNSC adopts resolution on Libya without consensus — Russian envoy
According to Nebenzya, Russia did not support the resolution, because, at present, "there is no clear understanding that all the parties [to the Libyan conflict] are ready to implement this decision"
Read more
Twenty foreign armies invited to take part in Russia’s Victory Day Parade
A total of 15,000 troops and 375 items of ground-based and aircraft hardware are set to take part in the parade
Read more
Suggested amendments give Russian ex-presidents right to be senators for life
However, they reserve the right to renounce the authority of a member of the Federation Council
Read more
New T-90M Proryv tank might be displayed at Army 2020 forum
The Proryv tank features a completely new turret and a more powerful engine
Read more
Putin has great respect for Ukrainian people, Kremlin says
Putin has stated the same on numerous occasions, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Read more
Russia to arm Tu-160 strategic bombers with hypersonic missiles — source
The work on this option is due to be completed this year, the source said
Read more
Putin instructs cabinet to launch new investment cycle to boost Russia’s economic growth
The President noted that last year, Russia's GDP growth totaled 1.3%, while in the fourth quarter of 2019, its dynamics increased to 2.3%.
Read more
Syrian troops regain full control over Aleppo-Damascus highway
The Reconciliation center believes that this would speed up Syria’s return to peaceful life
Read more
Russian foreign intelligence chief focuses on war on terror at talks with UAE counterparts
Earlier, Emirates News Agency reported about a visit of the Russian delegation headed by Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin to Dubai
Read more
Turkey’s Erdogan to reveal new Syria steps on February 12
The situation in Idlib deteriorated dramatically after Russian and Turkish military’s another attempt to enforce a ceasefire was met by terrorists amping up their attacks, which killed specialists from Russia and Turkey
Read more
Designer explains how Israel managed to hit Pantsyr-S system in Syria
On May 10, 2018 one of the Pantsyr-S vehicles of Syria’s air defense was destroyed by an Israeli guided missile, presumably launched by the anti-missile system Spike
Read more
Kremlin: Putin did not offer Lukashenko to create 'super state' of Russia and Belarus
"No, it is not true," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked about reliability of Bloomberg’s article alleging that Putin had made such a proposal to Lukashenko
Read more
Bargaining impossible over Crimea, Kremlin says
According to the Kremlin spokesman, the situation in Donbass was Ukraine’s domestic affair
Read more
Patient with coronavirus recovers in Russia's Far East
The patient left the infectious disease hospital, local emergencies center said
Read more
Russian ex-prison official commits suicide in court after being found guilty
The Chertanovsky Court confirmed that Viktor Sviridov shot himself dead after he was found guilty of extorting $158,500
Read more
Meteor-M satellite launch delayed until 2021 over additional tests
In late December, the Meteor-M number 2-2 went offline because of a micrometeoroid impact
Read more
NATO intends to avoid costly arms race with Russia, Stoltenberg says
On February 11, answering a question regarding INF demise, Stoltenberg said that this step demonstrated the "strength of NATO"
Read more
Philippines terminates military agreement with the US
The notice of termination will be delivered to the US Embassy in Manila
Read more
Russia waits for India’s order to supply MiG-29K fighters for Vikrant aircraft carrier
According to India’s plans, the light aircraft carrier Vikrant is due to be delivered to the Indian Navy in March 2021
Read more
US defense secretary says Syrian incident altercation, not escalation
"With regard to the Russians we have deconfliction measures that have been in place for some time," he said
Read more
Russia cannot just sit and wait for further developments in Syria's Idlib — diplomat
Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Pyotr Ilyichev said that the positions of Syrian army and Russian forces in Idlib come under fire daily
Read more
Opposition shoots down Syrian army’s helicopter in Idlib — media
According to Turkiye newspaper, the helicopter was shot down near Saraqib
Read more
27 shelling attacks reported in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone — reconciliation center
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Yury Borenkov said that settlements in Aleppo, Latakia, Idlib and Hama governorates came under fire
Read more
Russian health official sues woman who fled coronavirus quarantine
According to the Russian consumer watchdog, the patient committed an administrative offense by breaking quarantine regulations and potentially exposing other people to the virus
Read more
US concerned by Russian spacecraft overshadowing US spy satellite — general
Russian satellites identified as Cosmos 2542 and Cosmos 2543, were sidling near the American satellite, known to space experts as a KH-11, in mid-January
Read more
Court in Rostov-on-Don sentences scientist to 7.5 years in jail for high treason
The convict decided against appealing the sentence
Read more
Russia hopes for future contacts with Turkey on Idlib
Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that a delegation representing the foreign and defense ministries as well as special services would visit Moscow in the near future
Read more
Press review: Putin may speak at UNGA’s 75th session and Turkey sustaining losses in Idlib
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 11
Read more
NATO touts ‘commitment to arms control’ as it vows response to ‘Russian missile build-up’
According to the US and NATO, Russian 9M729 missiles violate the now-defunct INF Treaty
Read more
Moscow hopes Russia's position will be considered in resolution on Libya
A source earlier told TASS that the United Kingdom's draft resolution in support of the Berlin conference on Libya will be submitted for voting to the UN Security Council on February 12
Read more
Extra expenses on Putin’s address to exceed $31 bln in 3 years
Those are mainly additional federal budget expenditures, the finance minister said
Read more
US troops kill teen during clash with locals in Syria, Russia’s Defense Ministry reports
"Only thanks to efforts of the Russian soldiers who had arrived at the scene was it possible to avoid any further escalation of the conflict with local residents," Borenkov said
Read more
Syrian army in Idlib fights terrorism on its territory, Kremlin says
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted a rise in tensions in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Read more
Zelensky ready to meet with Putin if necessary, presidential office says
The first meeting of the two presidents was held on December 9
Read more