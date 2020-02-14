China calls on international community to join efforts in fight against coronavirus

BEIJING, February 14. /TASS/. China calls on all countries to join efforts in the fight against the new coronavirus, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters after talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Berlin.

"The coronavirus transcends borders, and it requires united joint efforts from the international community. In this fight for public health, the most important thing is mutual understanding, mutual trust and support regardless of borders," Wang said.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. According to latest reports, over 63,800 cases of new coronavirus were confirmed, while 1,380 people died, and over 6,700 recovered.