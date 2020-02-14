Death toll from new coronavirus in China reaches 1,488 — portal

BEIJING, February 14. /TASS/. The death toll from the new coronavirus in China has climbed to 1,488, while 6,982 people recovered, and the total number of confirmed cases grew to 63,918, the Wangyi news portal reported on Friday citing regional authorities.

On Thursday, China's National Health Commission reported that the death toll from the new coronavirus reached 1,367, the number of confirmed cases increased to around 59,800 cases, and over 5,900 people recovered.

Among Chinese regions Hubei province, where the outbreak was first registered, has the most confirmed cases — 51,986. In Hubei, 1,426 people died from the new coronavirus, and 4,131 people recovered.

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus outside of China reached 505, and the death toll in other countries stands at two. Most cases were confirmed in Japan (251), Singapore (58) and Thailand (33).

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.