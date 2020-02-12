Russia waits for OSCE response to media discrimination in Baltic States — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry hopes that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will assess the current state of the mass media in the Baltic States, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We are calling on the international human rights non-governmental organizations and profile international institutions to give their assessment concerning the current situation around the mass media and journalists in the region. First of all, we are awaiting response from the OSCE," she said.

Zakharova recalled that last week, Latvia’s State Security Service (VDD) in cooperation with Estonia’s Security Police (Sipo) conducted several unsanctioned searches on the premises of the Baltic Media Alliance Ltd. in Riga and its outskirts as well as in Tallinn. The VDD claimed that the searches had been triggered by possible violations of international sanctions. In the searches, documents and data carriers were confiscated.

The diplomat pointed out that the persecution of media sources broadcasting in Russian has become systemic, and against this background the case "looks absolutely stitched-up."

"These statements from the Latvian special services is an attempt to whitewash the discriminative, repressive policy towards the media," she stated.

On Tuesday, the Latvian president submitted a proposal to the Saeima’s (unicameral parliament) commission on human rights and public affairs to amend the law on the media. In particular, he suggested that the requirements for rebroadcasting foreign channels be expanded in such a way that the share of television programs in Russian was not more than 20%. Levitas based his legislative changes on the necessity of "bolstering Latvia’s information space."

Out of Latvia’s 1.9 million residents, about 40% are people whose native language is Russian. The only official language in the republic is Latvian, while Russian and other languages were declared foreign.

In 2012, human rights activists attempted to attain second official language status for Russian at a nationwide referendum, but the majority of the citizens did not support the initiative.