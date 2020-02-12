France’s ambassador visits TASS to discuss joint projects for 75th anniversary of WWII end

"It is my first visit to TASS news agency. Also, it is a first visit to a media outlet since I arrived in Moscow on January 15. It is really interesting to talk about a variety of topics with you and to discuss, in particular, the French-Russian relationship in the multifaceted and dynamically changing context," the diplomat stressed.

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. France’s Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy held a meeting with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman on Wednesday.

"I have no doubt that it will pave way for our solid relationship," he added.

At the meeting, Levy and Gusman touched upon the issues related to implementation of the joint projects commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

Pierre Levy came to Russia in mid-January. On February 5, he, alongside other foreign ambassadors, handed his credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a gala ceremony in the Kremlin in Moscow.