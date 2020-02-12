No known or suspected coronavirus cases: Nobody ill on board Westerdam, says passenger

HONG KONG, February 12. /TASS/. The situation on board of the Westerdam cruise liner is calm. Moreover, nobody is ill and no one is wearing masks, Russian passenger Alexei traveling together with his family told TASS on Wednesday.

"Everything is good with us. We will be in Sihanoukville (Cambodia) tomorrow at 07.00 in the morning (03.00 am Moscow time). Nobody has gotten ill on board. No one is wearing masks, and the meals are excellent," Alexei specified.

Passengers are in a good mood, and have been swimming and shopping, the source said. "[The liner’s] temperature control is operating," he affirmed.