No known or suspected coronavirus cases: Nobody ill on board Westerdam, says passenger

HONG KONG, February 12. /TASS/. The situation on board of the Westerdam cruise liner is calm. Moreover, nobody is ill and no one is wearing masks, Russian passenger Alexei traveling together with his family told TASS on Wednesday.
"Everything is good with us. We will be in Sihanoukville (Cambodia) tomorrow at 07.00 in the morning (03.00 am Moscow time). Nobody has gotten ill on board. No one is wearing masks, and the meals are excellent," Alexei specified.
Passengers are in a good mood, and have been swimming and shopping, the source said. "[The liner’s] temperature control is operating," he affirmed.
"Westerdam is now sailing for Sihanoukville, Cambodia, where the current cruise will end," the ship’s operator Holland America Line blogged on Facebook. Cambodian officials permitted the liner with 1,455 passengers and 802 crewmembers on board to call at its port. "All approvals have been received and we are extremely grateful to the Cambodian authorities for their support," the company stated.
Passengers are expected to travel to Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh by charter flights and then return back home. Holland America Line will arrange and pay for all flights home and reimburse travel costs. "All guests on board are healthy and despite erroneous reports there are no known or suspected cases of coronavirus on board, nor have their ever been," the company reported.
Westerdam sailed from Hong Kong on February 1 and planned to call several Japanese ports. Plans were canceled at the behest of Japan, which was concerned about several suspected coronavirus cases it believed were on board. Likewise, Thailand, Philippines and Taiwan also barred the ship from entering their ports.
Seven Russians are on board, according to a TASS source. The ship’s passengers are mainly Europeans.