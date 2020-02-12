Putin, Italian prime minister exchange views on Libya - Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte held a phone conversation to exchange views on the situation in Libya, the Kremlin press service said on Wednesday.

"A substantive exchange of views was held on the situation in Libya, including in the context of implementing the outcome of the January 19 international conference in Berlin," the press service said.

"The Russian president stressed principal importance of coordinating with Libyan sides all issues of settlement, which are being worked out these days at the United Nations Security Council," according to the statement. The conversation was held at Italy's initiative.

The sides expressed interest in continuing a joint effort focusing on achieving a long-term settlement in Libya. "They discussed certain issues of Russian-Italian cooperation. An agreement has been reached on continuing contacts at various levels," the press service said.