All news
World

Putin, Italian prime minister exchange views on Libya - Kremlin

The sides expressed interest in continuing a joint effort focusing on achieving a long-term settlement in Libya

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte held a phone conversation to exchange views on the situation in Libya, the Kremlin press service said on Wednesday.

"A substantive exchange of views was held on the situation in Libya, including in the context of implementing the outcome of the January 19 international conference in Berlin," the press service said.

"The Russian president stressed principal importance of coordinating with Libyan sides all issues of settlement, which are being worked out these days at the United Nations Security Council," according to the statement. The conversation was held at Italy's initiative.

The sides expressed interest in continuing a joint effort focusing on achieving a long-term settlement in Libya. "They discussed certain issues of Russian-Italian cooperation. An agreement has been reached on continuing contacts at various levels," the press service said.

World
Passengers of Westerdam cruise ship will be allowed to disembark in Cambodia
The cruise ship with 1,455 passengers and 802 crew on board left Hong Kong on February 1
Xi Jinping to visit Russia for Victory Day celebrations
Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said Beijing has confirmed that Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to make an official visit to Russia in May
Ukraine can’t take Crimea even if Russia gives it away, says Ukrainian leader’s envoy
Permanent representative of the Ukrainian president for Crimea Anton Korinevich called the Russian Federation "the agressor"
Turkey tells Russia attacks on its observation stations in Syria’s Idlib must stop
Russian and Turkish officials are holding talks in Ankara following a worsening of the situation in Syria’s Idlib
Kremlin says overhaul of previous government’s decisions inappropriate
PM Dmitry Medvedev’s government achieved some significant results, and the current government is not starting anew, the Kremlin spokesman stressed
Turkey’s Erdogan to reveal new Syria steps on February 12
The situation in Idlib deteriorated dramatically after Russian and Turkish military’s another attempt to enforce a ceasefire was met by terrorists amping up their attacks, which killed specialists from Russia and Turkey
Press review: Putin may speak at UNGA’s 75th session and Turkey sustaining losses in Idlib
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 11
Suggested amendments give Russian ex-presidents right to be senators for life
However, they reserve the right to renounce the authority of a member of the Federation Council
Obama left Trump with horrible legacy, Russian top diplomat says
This legacy still has a certain effect, according to Sergey Lavrov
Russia, China to assess prospects of laying gas pipeline via Mongolia
Russian embassy says Norway violates its obligations under treaty on Spitsbergen
The Russian side urges Norway to bring its policies "in accordance with its international commitments" and suggests negotiations and consultations to resolve those issues
Coronavirus outbreak in China displays downward trend, officials say
On February 10, 381 new coronavirus cases were registered across China except the epicenter, Hubei province
Shipbuilders to deliver advanced nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy in 1.5 months
The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser, which represents the fourth generation of nuclear-powered subs built for the Russian Navy
Russian military conduct patrol mission in Syria without Turkish side
It was the third time over the past week when Turkish servicemen skipped joint patrolling in Syria
Turkish foreign minister calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib
Earllier, Russian and Turkish military made another attempt to establish a ceasefire, however, terrorist attacks persisted
No agreement reached on China’s handover of coronavirus strain to Russia
Russian Deputy Minister of Health Sergei Kraevoi said on February 4 that the lack of a live coronavirus strain hinders Russia’s search for a vaccine against the disease
US begins withdrawal of its troops from Iraq, media reports say
Al Arabiya TV said, citing an Iraqi parliament member that the US troops are beginning to leave 15 military bases in Iraq
Russian delegation holding talks on Idlib with Erdogan’s spokesman, reports say
Earlier on Monday, a spokesman for the Erdogan-led Justice and Development Party, stated that so far, the ongoing talks in Ankara had not brought any concrete results
Russia cannot just sit and wait for further developments in Syria's Idlib — diplomat
Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Pyotr Ilyichev said that the positions of Syrian army and Russian forces in Idlib come under fire daily
West understands that global problems cannot be resolved without Russia - Lavrov
He stressed that Russia’s foreign policy is determined by the president
Opposition shoots down Syrian army’s helicopter in Idlib — media
According to Turkiye newspaper, the helicopter was shot down near Saraqib
Russia to deploy two ‘hypersonic missile hunters’ on Kola Peninsula in Arctic — source
One radar is already being fielded while the second station has been delivered to the peninsula, the source said
Turkey strikes 115 Syrian targets in response to attacks on its military
Russia ready to discuss its weapons with US in context of possible treaties — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, Washington is interested in new Russian weapons
US sets up new military bases in northeast Syria — Anadolu
US President Donald Trump announced US troop pullout from the zone of the Turkish military operation in northern Syria, but said that his country would not give up control over oil fields in the north of the Arab republic
EU seems to be obsessed with anti-Russian sanctions - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that European businesses was suffering "losses of many dozens, if not hundreds, of billions of euros" from the anti-Russian sanctions
Passenger plane makes emergency landing in northwestern Russia - source
No one has been injured
US can deploy shorter-and intermediate-range missile in Asia Pacific if it wants - Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, these plans are geared to contain China but the geographical reality is that if missiles are deployed in those areas a large part of Russia will be exposed
Gazprom expects Nord Stream 2 launch by 2020 year-end
Belarus plans to buy Russian oil at world prices
Belarus doesn’t need any special exclusive terms, Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoi says
International coalition puts operations in Iraq on hold, says Iraqi parliament
Russian energy chief vows Nord Stream 2 construction to be finalized despite US resistance
The gas pipeline will enable Russia to optimize gas supplies, Alexander Novak said
Russian plane delivers humanitarian aid to China
The plane carries medicines and personal protective equipment
Two drone attacks on Russian Hmeymim base in Syria repelled by Pantsyr air defense systems
The base is operating in routinely
WHO says people receiving packages from China not at risk of contracting coronavirus
Coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages, the World Health Organization says
Moscow considers all possible options regarding its property in US — ambassador
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said in mid-January that new information regarding legal aspects of the diplomatic property issue may appear soon
US concerned by Russian spacecraft overshadowing US spy satellite — general
Russian satellites identified as Cosmos 2542 and Cosmos 2543, were sidling near the American satellite, known to space experts as a KH-11, in mid-January
Multipolar world should rest on principles of cooperation, says Russian top diplomat
He noted that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples that was passed by the UN General Assembly at the former Soviet Unionin's itiative
Erdogan claims at least 14 Turkish servicemen dead during shelling in Syria’s Idlib
Earlier reports indicated that 13 people died in the shellings
Ukraine’s Zelensky mastered war enrichment schemes and forgot peace promises, says DPR MP
According to lawmaker Andrei Bedilo, all Zelensky’s election promises to establish peace in Donbass turned out to be a lie
Russia to arm Tu-160 strategic bombers with hypersonic missiles — source
The work on this option is due to be completed this year, the source said
Philippines terminates military agreement with the US
The notice of termination will be delivered to the US Embassy in Manila
Twenty foreign armies invited to take part in Russia’s Victory Day Parade
A total of 15,000 troops and 375 items of ground-based and aircraft hardware are set to take part in the parade
Russia worried over Kiev’s statements about revision of Minsk accords - Lavrov
Russia is alarmed to hear Kiev’s statements on the revision of the Minsk agreements in case of the absence of immediate steps towards their implementation
Syrian troops about to establish full control over Damascus-Aleppo highway — TV
At present, governmental troops have approached the village of al-Qamariyah, from where they are expected to launch a rear attack to militants in the Rashideen-4 district in western Aleppo
Pobeda flight makes emergency landing in St. Petersburg due to technical malfunction
The aircraft has landed safely
Syrian troops advancing from Idlib and Aleppo meet in Tal al-Eiss — TV
As a result of the operation, governmental troops are expected to restore control over the entire 432-km Aleppo-Damascus highway
Syrian army gains full control of Damascus-Aleppo highway, media reports say
The 432-km highway connects Damascus with industrial zones in northern Syria and the economic capital of Aleppo
Designer explains how Israel managed to hit Pantsyr-S system in Syria
On May 10, 2018 one of the Pantsyr-S vehicles of Syria’s air defense was destroyed by an Israeli guided missile, presumably launched by the anti-missile system Spike
Turkish military convoy enters Syria’s Idlib - TV report
The convoy consisted of tanks, armored vehicles and vehicles carrying munitions
Press review: Lukashenko cozies up to US and is Erdogan blocking Syria’s road to victory
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 5
