Passengers of Westerdam cruise ship will be allowed to disembark in Cambodia

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Cambodian officials have allowed the Westerdam cruise ship to disembark in one of its ports; the passengers will be allowed to leave the ship, the Holland America Line company informed. There are 1,455 passengers and 802 crew onboard the ship.

"Westerdam is now sailing for Sihanoukville, Cambodia, arriving at 7am local time on Feb 13 & will remain in port for several days for disembarkation. All approvals have been received & we are extremely grateful to the Cambodian authorities for the support," the company stated on Facebook.

"Guests will disembark in Sihanoukville over the next few days and transfer via charter flights to Phnom Penh for forward travel home," the press service stated, adding that the company will pay for all flights home in addition to the full cruise refund for all passengers.

"All guests on board are healthy and despite erroneous reports there are no known or suspected cases of coronavirus on board, nor have their ever been," the cruise line stressed.

The cruise ship with 1,455 passengers and 802 crew on board left Hong Kong on February 1. It was planning to call at a number of Japanese ports - on Ishigaki Island, in the city of Naha (Okinawa Prefecture) in the south of the country, as well as Nagasaki and Hakata Bay (the city of Fukuoka). Yokohama was its port of destination, from where a new tour was scheduled. These plans were aborted upon insistent demands from Japan, because it feared that some passengers or crewmembers on board could have been infected with the pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The virus spread to 24 more countries apart from China - Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.

Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus exceeded 44,600 in China with over 1,100 people reported to have died from the disease. Meanwhile, over 4,700 people are said to have recovered from it.