Kazakh leader to attend 2020 Munich Security Conference

"President of the Republic Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is invited to this conference by organizers. He has respectively accepted the invitation and will take part [in it]," the top diplomat said.

Tleuberdi underlined that he had also been invited to attend the event. "Naturally, I intend to primarily accompany the president as well as participate in it myself. We have bilateral meetings planned with my counterparts, the president also has bilateral meetings [scheduled]," the minister explained.

The 2020 Munich Security Conference takes place on February 14-16. Conference attendees traditionally take this opportunity to hold bilateral and multilateral contacts apart from plenary meetings and sessions at the forum.