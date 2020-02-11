Experts studying animals that can carry novel coronavirus

China’s Xinhua news agency earlier reported that scientists from South China Agricultural University had analyzed more than a thousand metagenome samples of wild animals and with a high probability degree identified that pangolin mammals acted as intermediary hosts of the COVID-19 virus (previously called 2019-nCoV).

GENEVA, February 11. /TASS/. Specialists continue to carry out research and study animals that potentially can carry the coronavirus, the source is yet to be found now, Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Infectious Hazard Management Department Sylvie Briand told reporters on Tuesday.

"This virus is very similar to a coronavirus that can be found in bats," she said. "They’ve done a lot of samples in various animal species but they have not found yet which intermediate host could have been the amplifier at least in Wuhan city." "Studies are ongoing because they are checking a number of animal species so it takes some time," Briand added.

On Tuesday, Geneva hosts a two-day global forum aimed at establishing measures to fight the novel coronavirus. The forum gathers around 400 experts from across the world. The key target of the meeting is to find blank spaces in what is known about the virus and coordinate international efforts aimed at developing treatments.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously called 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people - in late December. The WHO declared it a global emergency, describing the outbreak as an epidemic with multiple foci.

The virus spread to 24 more countries, apart from China: Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency. Chinese authorities have confirmed more than 42,700 cases of the disease, over 1,000 people died, while 4,301 people are reported to have recovered from the coronavirus.