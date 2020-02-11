China’s coronavirus prevention measures provide good results, president says

BEIJING, February 11. /TASS/. China’s prevention measures against the novel coronavirus are providing good results, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday during a phone call with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

"Since the start of the outbreak, China has implemented strict measures to prevent and combat the disease, beginning the fight against the disease. Currently, our prevention measures are providing good results," Xi Jinping said, quoted by China Central Television.

"We count on the tenacity of the Chinese nation, China’s strong material and technical base and rich practical experience. We are confident that we can win in the fight against the outbreak," the Chinese leader concluded.