China’s coronavirus prevention measures provide good results, president says

BEIJING, February 11. /TASS/. China’s prevention measures against the novel coronavirus are providing good results, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday during a phone call with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
"Since the start of the outbreak, China has implemented strict measures to prevent and combat the disease, beginning the fight against the disease. Currently, our prevention measures are providing good results," Xi Jinping said, quoted by China Central Television.
"We count on the tenacity of the Chinese nation, China’s strong material and technical base and rich practical experience. We are confident that we can win in the fight against the outbreak," the Chinese leader concluded.
On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The virus spread to 24 more countries apart from China - Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.
Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus exceeded 42,700 in China with over 1,000 people reported to have died from the disease. Meanwhile, over 4,000 people are said to have recovered from it.