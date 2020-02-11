All those evacuated from Wuhan to Russia test negative for coronavirus

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. All those evacuated from Wuhan to Russia have tested negative for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) so far, head of the Tyumen Region Healthcare Department Inna Kulikova told reporters on Tuesday.

"All tests are negative [for coronavirus]," Kulikova said.

On February 5, two Russian Aerospace Forces’ aircrafts transported 144 people from China’s Wuhan (capital of the Hubei province), including 128 Russian nationals along with citizens of Ukraine and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states. Head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare Anna Popova informed earlier that all those evacuated are in good health, exhibiting no symptoms of respiratory diseases caused by the coronavirus so far.

Galina Sharukho, a regional official of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, informed that those evacuated from Wuhan would be tested on the 10th and 12th day of their quarantine. If the tests are negative, the evacuees will be able to return home.

The Russian Embassy in China informed earlier that there were 341 Russian nationals located in the Hubei province, with 183 having contacted Russian diplomats.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The virus spread to 24 more countries apart from China - Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.

Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus exceeded 42,700 in China with over 1,000 people reported to have died from the disease. Meanwhile, over 4,000 people are said to have recovered from it.