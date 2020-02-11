Four more foreigners recover from novel coronavirus infection in China

BEIJING, February 11. /TASS/. The number of foreign citizens in China who have recovered from novel coronavirus pneumonia has reached seven, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang told reporters at a press briefing on Tuesday.
"To date, there are no new confirmed pneumonia cases among foreigners, while the number of people who recovered and were discharged from the hospital has grown from three to seven," he said.
On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that 27 foreigners had been infected with the novel coronavirus in China, two of them died, three others recovered.
On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million. The virus - 2019-nCoV - was identified on January 7, 2020. Apart from China, 24 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest data, the overall number of people who contracted the novel coronavirus in China has exceeded 42,700, over 1,000 people have died and more than 4,000 have recovered.
The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, describing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.