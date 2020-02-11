Four more foreigners recover from novel coronavirus infection in China

BEIJING, February 11. /TASS/. The number of foreign citizens in China who have recovered from novel coronavirus pneumonia has reached seven, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang told reporters at a press briefing on Tuesday.

"To date, there are no new confirmed pneumonia cases among foreigners, while the number of people who recovered and were discharged from the hospital has grown from three to seven," he said.

On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that 27 foreigners had been infected with the novel coronavirus in China, two of them died, three others recovered.