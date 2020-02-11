Extending New START could help Russia, US ease bilateral tensions — ex-diplomats

NEW YORK, February 11. /TASS/. Russia and the United States could ease the current tensions in bilateral relations by extending the New START treaty on nuclear arms, two former top diplomats from Russia and United States said in a joint article published by the New York Times on Monday.

Former United States Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and former Russian Foreign Minister Igor Ivanov said "the relationship between Russia and the United States has been mired in crisis for much of the past decade."

"Communication once considered routine has been cut off, deepening mistrust and making it more difficult to reduce tensions and avoid miscalculation," the article reads. "The current state of affairs does not serve the strategic interests of either country, and it puts global security at risk because Russia and the United States are the only countries that possess enough nuclear weapons to destroy each other - and all of humanity."

According to the two former diplomats, restoring mutual confidence and putting United States-Russian relations on a safer track will require a long-term effort, but the two countries have a chance to head off even more instability by extending the 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, which expires on February 5, 2021.

"The United States and Russia can avoid a senseless and dangerous return to nuclear brinksmanship if they act soon. There is no reason to wait, and extending the treaty, known as New START, is the place to begin," Albright and Ivanov said.

"Russia has indicated, at the highest levels, its willingness to do so. All that President Trump needs to do is agree. Legislative approval is not required," the article reads.

According to the authors of the article, "time is critical" and doing nothing while waiting for a "better" agreement is "a recipe for disaster."

"The treaty’s agreed limits on nuclear arsenals are too important to be put at risk in a game of nuclear chicken," the article says. "We have an opportunity to improve security and rebuild trust between the world’s two great nuclear powers. It must not be thrown away."

Madeleine Albright was the United States secretary of state from 1997 to 2001. Igor Ivanov was the Russian foreign minister from 1998 to 2004.

Aspen Ministers Forum’s plea

24 other former foreign ministers, members of the Aspen Ministers Forum, expressed their support to Albright and Ivanov in a similar statement.

"Extending New START would lay solid groundwork and build momentum towards increased international cooperation in the new decade," the statement says.

The diplomats believe that extending the treaty is an "achievable step in the near-term" and reiterate that the New START is "the only agreement still in place that limits US and Russian nuclear forces" and "provides vital verification and transparency measures that have helped foster strategic stability."

New START treaty

The Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) was signed in 2010 and it entered into force on February 5, 2011.

The document stipulates that seven years after its entry into effect each party should have no more than a total of 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, as well as no more than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers and strategic bombers.

The New START Treaty obliges the parties to exchange information on the number of warheads and carriers twice a year.

The deal will remain in force during 10 years until 2021, unless superseded by a subsequent agreement. It may be extended for a period of no more than five years (i.e. until 2026) upon the parties’ mutual consent.

Moscow has numerously called on Washington not to delay the issue of the Treaty’s possible extension.