Abe, Putin may meet in Moscow May 9, says top Japanese diplomat

"As far as I know, regarding a meeting between the Japanese and Russian leaders, it will be held on May 9 in Moscow. The issue of the prime minister’s participation in the ceremony on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Germany is currently in the works," he said.

In his New Year greetings to Abe, Putin expressed his confidence that the year of Russian-Japanese interregional and twin-city exchanges would contribute to the rapprochement between the two countries, stressing that he would be glad to see the Japanese prime minister at the celebrations in Moscow on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany.

Russia and Japan have been in talks to sign a peace treaty since the mid-20th century. The main stumbling block to achieving this is the status of the Southern Kuril Islands. After the end of World War II, the Kuril Islands were incorporated into the Soviet Union. However, the ownership of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan Islands and the Habomai Islands is being challenged by Japan. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has stated many times that Russia’s sovereignty over the islands is beyond doubt. In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a joint declaration on ceasing the state of war and restoring diplomatic and consular relations, but no peace treaty has been signed so far.