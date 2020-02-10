Sixty new coronavirus cases reported on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in Japan confirmed that there were no Russians among those who had contracted the virus onboard the ship.

That brings the total number of passengers and crewmembers diagnosed with the novel coronavirus to 130. The new patients’ nationality has not been specified.

TOKYO, February 10. /TASS/. Japanese specialists have recorded 60 more novel coronavirus cases among passengers and crewmembers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan, TBS television reported on Monday.

"There are no Russian citizens among those infected with the virus onboard the cruise ship," the embassy said.

There are nearly 3,700 people from 50 countries, including Russia, onboard the Diamond Princess. All infected people were evacuated from the ship and taken to the hospitals in Japan’s Kanagawa Prefecture.

The cruise ship departed from Yokohama, Japan, on January 20 and sailed back on February 3. Among the passengers was a Chinese national who was later found to be infected with the novel coronavirus. He went off the ship in Hong Kong on January 25. The Japanese authorities ordered the cruise ship to be anchored off Yokohama for the people aboard to be given health screenings. A two-week quarantine, which will last until February 19, was imposed on the cruise ship.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million. The virus - 2019-nCoV - was identified on January 7, 2020. Apart from China, 24 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest data, the overall number of people who contracted the novel coronavirus in China has exceeded 40,100, 908 people have died and 3,281 recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.