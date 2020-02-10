China thanks Russia for support in fighting novel coronavirus

BEIJING, February 10. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities express their sincere gratitude to the Russian government and public for their moral and material support in the battle against novel coronavirus pneumonia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Monday.

"The Russian government provided medical assistance to China, which was delivered to the city of Wuhan," he told reporters at a regular press briefing. "China expresses its sincere gratitude to Russia. We are ready to continue cooperation with Russia and fight the spread of coronavirus together."