China offers assistance in preparing summit of UNSC permanent members

BEIJING, February 10. /TASS/. Beijing has confirmed its intention to take part in a summit of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Russia, France, the United States, the United Kingdom and China), proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said at a press conference on Monday.

"We can see what is going on in the world. In such a situation, relationship between our countries, which definitely are among the global leaders based on their size and role in global politics, is becoming clearer amid the imbalanced global situation. It is no coincidence that China was the first to support the initiative to hold a summit of the permanent members of the US Security Council that our president put forward during a visit to Israel," Denisov added.

"Our Chinese friends not only expressed their support but also told us that they were ready to actively participate in preparations for the event if other countries agreed to the proposal," the Russian envoy pointed out. "I am confident that it will benefit us all if we succeed in holding such an event," he said.

"We will work on that. We haven’t received an answer only from our American partners. We’ll wait," Denisov noted.

In a January 23 address to the World Holocaust Forum in Israel, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.