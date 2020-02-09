WHO expert team departs for China amid coronavirus outbreak

GENEVA, February 10. /TASS/. A World Health Organization (WHO) expert team has departed to China, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter.

"I’ve just been at the airport seeing off members of an advance team for the WHO-led 2019-nCoV international expert mission to China, led by Dr Bruce Aylward, a veteran of past public health emergencies," the tweet reads.

On January 28, the WHO announced that during the director general’s talks with the Chinese authorities, the parties had agreed that the WHO would send experts to China as soon as possible in order to gather additional information about the novel coronavirus and hammer out a global response to the epidemic.

Coronavirus outbreak

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities notified the WHO about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the 2019-nCoV coronavirus as the cause of the disease.

According to recent data, over 37,200 cases of patients infected with the virus and 813 deaths have been confirmed in China. Over 2,700 patients have recovered from the virus. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in 24 other countries, including Russia. The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency.