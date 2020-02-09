UN invites Libya’s joint military commission to convene again in Geneva on Feb. 18

GENEVA, February 9. /TASS/. The United Nations invited Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC), which is made up of five high-ranking officers from the two sides of the conflict, to convene again in Geneva on February 18.

"As both sides agreed to the need to continue the negotiations in order to reach a comprehensive ceasefire agreement, UNSMIL has proposed 18 February 2020, as the date for a new round of talks of the 5+5 JMC, in Geneva," the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement published on Sunday.

The first round of the JMC talks, which had started on February 3, 2020, concluded on Saturday afternoon at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, in the presence of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Ghassan Salame.

According to UNSMIL, the military commission talks constitute one of the three intra-Libyan tracks UNSMIL is organizing, along with the economic and political tracks.

The mission expressed its appreciation to both sides for coming to Geneva and "for upholding in earnest the responsibilities they had been entrusted with," adding that the discussions were held in the "professional and positive" atmosphere.

"UNSMIL takes note of the existing consensus around the importance of maintaining the truce that had been announced on 12 January this year, of the necessity to respect it and refrain from violating it," the statement says.

The UN mission also noted "the widespread consensus" between both sides with regard to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya, defending its borders and safeguarding "national decision-making process and resources from any foreign interference."

The parties also agree on the need to "stop the flow of non-Libyan fighters and send them out of the country; and to continue the fight against the UN-identified terrorist groups," such as al-Qaeda, ISIS, Ansar al-Sharia (all of them outlawed in Russia).

"Both sides expressed their support to ongoing exchanges of prisoners, returns of mortal remains," the UN mission said. "While both sides agree to the need to expedite the return of Internally Displaced Persons to their homes, particularly in the areas affected by clashes, a full understanding could not be reached on optimal ways to restore normalcy to these areas."

Ghassan Salame told a briefing on Thursday that during the JMC meeting, progress has been made on many important issues and we have before us a significant number of points of convergence."

On January 19, a conference on Libyan settlement was held in Berlin at the level of heads of state and government. In the final document, participants in the conference called for a ceasefire, pledged to refrain from interfering into Libya's internal affairs, suggested to set up a unified government and launch reforms for restoring statehood. The sides in the conflict also agreed to setting up a special commission for ceasefire monitoring.

There are currently two executive bodies operating in Libya - the internationally recognized Government of National Accord, and the transitional cabinet in the east of the country which is supported by the House of Representatives (parliament) and the Libyan National Army.