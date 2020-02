MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The overall number of people who contracted the novel coronavirus in China has reached 37,100 people, 811 of them died, China's National Health Commission said on its website on Sunday.

According to the official data, the number of confirmed cases in China grew by more than 2,600 in the past 24 hours.

To date, over 2,600 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.