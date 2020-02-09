WHO chief urges to fight misinformation on coronavirus

GENEVA, February 9. /TASS/. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged the global community to counter misinformation and conspiracy theories regarding the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China.

Speaking at a news conference in Geneva on Saturday evening, the WHO head said that "people must have access to accurate information to protect themselves and others."

"At WHO, we’re not just battling the virus; we’re also battling the trolls and conspiracy theorists that push misinformation and undermine the outbreak response," he said.

In his words, WHO risk communications and ‘infodemic’ management team has been actively tracking misinformation in multiple languages."

The WHO team is addressing rumors "by publishing "myth busters" and Live Q&A interviews with experts - on our website and social channels and through the media. "

The global organization is also engaging with search engines and social networking sites, asking them "to filter out false information and promote accurate information from credible sources like WHO, CDC and others."

Speaking about the financing of anti-coronavirus efforts and the $675-million funding requested by the WHO from donors for the next three months, Ghebreyesus thanked the countries and foundations that had already allocated the money. Among them, he mentioned the United States, the United Kingdom and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"But the response requires more funding and we call upon all donors to please step up," he said.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million. The virus - 2019-nCoV - was identified on January 7, 2020. Apart from China, 24 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. According to the latest figures by Ghebreyesus, China has confirmed 34,598 cases of the novel coronavirus. The death toll in China stands at 723. Outside China, 288 coronavirus cases have so far been reported in 24 countries, with 1 death.