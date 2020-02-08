Transnistria says Moldovan president’s proposal for wide autonomy unrealistic

CHISINAU, February 8. /TASS/. Transnistria’s authorities say that Moldovan President Igor Dodon’s proposal to begin talks on granting wide autonomy to the breakaway region is unrealistic, the unrecognized republic’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement says that the proposal "runs counter to the real situation in the negotiation process which is characterized by the degrading atmosphere and Moldova’s inability to meet its commitments."

Tiraspol claims that "by designing unviable options," Chisinau "is intentionally steering the settlement process into an infinite impasse."

The Transnistrian Foreign Ministry urged the Moldovan government to "get back to reality, to renounce any forms of discrimination and pressure and fully implement their international obligations to Transnistria in resolving a wide range of social and humanitarian problems."

On February 7, Dodon said Moldova was ready to grant Transnistria wide autonomy, guarantees and authority. He urged Tiraspol to admit that the two banks of the Dniester River should share their future and the solution should be found at the negotiating table. The Moldovan president recalled that over 300,000 people on the left bank of the Dniester had officially confirmed their Moldovan citizenship, having received Moldovan passports. Also, 70% of Transnistrian economy is entwined with Moldovan, as about 40% of goods produced by Transnistrian companies are exported to the European Union upon preferences granted to Moldova, which signed the Association Agreement (AA) with the EU in 2014, whereas the rest 30% are sold on the right bank of the Dniester.

Moldova’s president pointed out that most problems faced by the Transnistrians had been solved over the recent years. Dodon added that there is no hatred between the two banks of the Dniester and pledged that the practice of ‘small steps’ would be continued to their rapprochement.

History of conflict

Transnistria, a largely Russian-speaking region, broke away from Moldova following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Its relations with Moldova’s central government in Chisinau have been highly mixed and extremely tense at times ever since then. In 1992 and 1993, tensions erupted into a bloody armed conflict that claimed the lives of hundreds of people on both sides.

The fratricidal war was stopped after a peace agreement was signed in Moscow in 1992 and Russian peacekeepers were brought into the conflict area. Negotiations on the conflict’s peace settlement known as the 5+2 talks (involving Moldova and Transnistria as parties to the conflict, Russia, Ukraine and the European security watchdog OSCE as mediators and the United States and the European Union as observers) started after that.