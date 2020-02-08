Twenty shelling incidents registered in Idlib de-escalation zone in past day — general

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria has recorded 20 incidents of shelling by illegal armed groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone covering the territory of three provinces, Major General Yuri Borenkov, the center’s chief, said on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, 20 shelling incidents have been registered," Borenkov said.

According to Borenkov, militants from illegal armed groups opened fire on ten inhabited localities in Latakia province, and on three in each Idlib and Hama provinces.

The general also said that "the air force’s aircraft conducted patrols." The planes took off from Kwayres airfield and later flew back to land there.

The Russian military police continued patrolling the regions of Aleppo, Raqqa and Al-Hasakah. The general added that the patrols went off "in accordance with the approved plans, without any accidents."

Idlib is the only Syrian region that has been controlled by illegal armed groups since 2012. A northern de-escalation zone was set up in Idlib in 2017 to give shelter to militants who refused to surrender arms in Eastern Ghouta and southern Syria.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.