Sanctions on North Korea unlikely to be eased, says Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The Western members of the UN Security Council will hardly agree to ease sanctions on Pyongyang, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, the humanitarian situation in the country is very complicated and sanctions are one of the reasons why. "I don’t believe that sanctions will be eased because the Western countries will not let the UN Security Council make such a decision," Matsegora pointed out. "The logic of what these human-loving people think and do is quite simple: they seek to use the blockade to strangle North Korea’s economy and create intolerable conditions for its people so that they rise up against their government and overthrow it, and afterwards, Washington and Brussels will help those who manage to live through this disaster to build a new non-nuclear democratic country," he explained.

The Russian envoy added that those who made such plans did not take humanitarian issues into account. "However, these plans are no secret to Pyongyang," Matsegora noted, adding that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had recently stated "that the country’s enemies won’t achieve their goals and, since the country will have to live under sanctions for a long time, the Workers' Party of Korea is ready for a head-on breakthrough battle," the Russian ambassador emphasized.