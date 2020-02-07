Central African Republic seeks weapons, equipment from Russia, says ambassador

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The leadership of the Central African Republic (CAR) would like to obtain some types of Russian weapons and military equipment, but there have been no formal requests so far, Russian Ambassador to the Central African Republic Vladimir Titorenko told TASS.

"As soon as an official request from the CAR’s authorities to Russia for the supply of a new batch of weapons is received, it will be analyzed by Russia’s relevant authorities," the envoy assured. "It is up to them to decide. As for the Central African Republic, its leaders have repeatedly expressed their desire to receive certain types of weapons and military equipment, in addition to small arms up to 14.5 mm in caliber. Otherwise, armed gangs will be more powerful than the government army, and this defies any logic, in particular, the national reconciliation agreement of February 6, 2019."

"Otherwise, how will the central authorities regain control of the entire territory of the country?" the diplomat observed.

The first batch of Russian weapons was delivered to the Central African Republic in late January-early February 2018. Five military and 170 civilian instructors were sent there as well to train local military personnel. In September 2019, Russia handed over the second batch of weapons to the CAR on a non-repayable basis.