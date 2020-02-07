Moscow expects Mexico to provide proposals on cooperation with Russian companies

The role that Russia can play in the plans on Mexico's economic development will be discussed at the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, the diplomat said. "Receiving particular proposals from our Mexican friends on the fields, in which they would view the contribution of Russian companies as useful, is essential," he noted.

Moscow invites Mexican colleagues to voice and discuss such proposals at the forums that will be held in Russia this year, Lavrov said. "We invited our colleagues today to send their representatives to respective forums that will be held this year. We will be glad to receive proposals, in which fields Mexico considers it possible for Russian companies to participate in the country’s economic expansion," he noted.