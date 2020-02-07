Japan’s PM to attend WW2 Victory Day events in Moscow

TOKYO, February 7. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to travel to Moscow in May to take part in Victory Day celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II, Kyodo news agency reported Friday.

According to the agency’s source in the Japanese government, Tokyo would like to hold talks between Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow either on May 8 or 10.

Earlier on Friday, the PM delivered a speech at the National Rally to Demand the Return of the Northern Territories (Japan refers to the Kuril Islands as northern territories), saying that Tokyo and Moscow should gradually resolve the peace treaty issue and find a solution that can be acceptable to the both nations. "To find such a solution which can satisfy both sides, we will move the negotiating process step by step," he said. Moreover, the Japanese prime minister underlined that understanding between the nations should be achieved and relations of mutual trust and friendship should be built to this end. Abe also pointed out that it is crucial to continue joint Russian-Japanese business activities on the southern Kuril Islands.

Moscow and Tokyo have been in talks to sign a peace treaty since the mid-20th century. The main stumbling block to achieving this goal is the contention over the ownership of the Southern Kuril Islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan. After the end of World War II, the Kuril Islands were incorporated into the Soviet Union. However, the ownership of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and the Habomai Islands and neighboring small and uninhabited islands has been challenged by Japan. At the same time, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has repeatedly said that Russia’s sovereignty over the islands is beyond doubt. In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a joint declaration on ceasing the state of war, but no peace treaty has been signed so far.