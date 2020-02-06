Russian emergencies ministry to send humanitarian aid to China on Feb 8

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry plans to send humanitarian aid to China on February 8, the ministry’s press service informed TASS. The aid will include medicine and means of individual protection.

"On the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government, the Russian Emergencies Ministry has begun to collect humanitarian aid for Chinese citizens. The ministry plans to deliver means of individual protection and medicine coming up to the volume of 183 cubic meters," the press service stated. "The aid will be delivered on a ministry’s Il-76 plane. The plane is set to leave from Ramenskoye Airport in the Moscow Region on February 8."

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The virus spread to 24 more countries apart from China - Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.

Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus exceeded 28,000 in China with over 560 people reported to have died from the disease. Meanwhile, over 1,400 people are said to have recovered from it.

On February 5, two Russian military planes evacuated 144 people from Wuhan to Russia’s Tyumen. Neither of them have shown symptoms of coronavirus so far. All passengers have been quarantined for 14 days on their arrival.