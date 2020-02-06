China’s coronavirus infection rate starts to decline outside of Hubei province

The Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare informed that no new cases of coronavirus had been detected in Russia apart from the two cases documented earlier.

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The infection rate of 2019-nCoV coronavirus has been declining outside of China’s Hubei province for the last two days, the Chinese National Health Commission informed.

China’s National Health Commission informed that the highest amount of new cases is detected in the Hubei province and its capital of Wuhan. However, the infection rate in other Chinese provinces has gone down in the last two days. On February 3, there were 890 cases of infection in China outside of the Hubei province, on February 4 - 731 cases, on February 5 - 707 cases. The amount of people infected in China outside the Hubei province was on the rise until late January, however, this trend began to reverse starting January 31.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, 19 foreign citizens have been infected with the virus on the territory of China, with two of them discharged from hospital and 17 undergoing treatment.

There have been no new cases of coronavirus in Russia in the past 24 hours, the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare’s press service informed on Thursday. 63 Chinese citizens with a Russian residence permit are under medical supervision in Russia’s Far East Region. A Chinese student of Tyumen Industrial University who was confirmed to be infected with coronavirus on January 31 is feeling well, head of the department of healthcare for the Tyumen Region Inna Kulikova told reporters on Thursday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova informed that Russian medical professionals had not managed to receive a strain of the novel coronavirus so far. She added that Russian experts are working closely with their Chinese colleagues; however, she was unable to provide a timeframe for obtaining the 2019-nCoV strain.

About the virus

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The virus spread to 24 more countries apart from China - Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.

Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus exceeded 28,000 in China with over 560 people reported to have died from the disease. Meanwhile, over 1,400 people are said to have recovered from it.