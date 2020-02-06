Moldova to seek international recognition of its neutrality

CHISINAU, February 6. /TASS/. Moldova will be seeking that its status of a neutral country enshrined in the constitution is recognized by the international community as it will unblock the way to resolving the Transnistria issue, Moldovan Foreign Affairs and European Integration Minister Aureliu Ciocoi told a press conference in Chisinau on Thursday.

"This is a very current issue but it is yet to be discussed with our external partners," he said. The minister explained that to "start a serious discussion about this, accord should be reached inside the country." "For now, there is not such an accord," Ciocoi concluded.

Moldovan President Igor Dodon delivered speeches at the UN and Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) podiums to announce that he will seek international recognition of the neutrality and underscore that he opposes Moldova’s participation in military blocs. The president called to make every effort to achieve a mutually acceptable solution to the Transnistrian conflict which will bring long-lasting peace to the Moldovan land and lay conditions for economic and social development of both banks of the Dniester River. According to Dodon, resolution of the Transnistria issue can become "a diplomatic success for our [Moldovan] external partners" involved in the 5+2 talks (Moldova, Transnistria, the OSCE, Russia, Ukraine and observers from the US and the EU).

Polls suggest that a majority of Moldovans oppose the country’s accession to NATO. Even though the Moldovan constitution has a provision outlining Moldova’s neutral country status, the republic has been cooperating with the alliance since 1994 in the framework of an individual partnership plan.