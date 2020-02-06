Lawmakers from over 60 states apply to take part in parliamentary forum in Moscow

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. About 140 lawmakers from over 60 states have applied to take part in the Development of Parliamentarism forum set to take place in Moscow on June 28-July 1, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky told reporters on Thursday.

"There are requests from about 300 people, including about 140 lawmakers from over 60 countries," he said. Requests will be taken during the entire period of the forum’s organization.

Slutsky stressed that the forum, which will be held in Moscow for the third time, is of key importance to the Russian State Duma’s foreign policy agenda, which in turn reflects Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy.

"Based on the number of participants, this forum only comes second to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, but it is over 100 years old, and we are the youngest: the forum will only be held for the third time. This means that Moscow is truly becoming one of the capitals of global parliamentarism," he concluded.

The Second International Forum "Development of Parliamentarism" was held on July 1-3, 2019 under the initiative of the Russian State Duma. The forum was attended by representatives of 132 states, with about 800 lawmakers and experts taking part in the forum’s events. 41 parliamentary speakers attended the forum: twice more than in 2018.