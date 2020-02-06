More cruise ship passengers might be put on lockdown due to 2019-nCoV coronavirus

According to the Japanese authorities, the Westerdam, which currently heads towards Japan, might have the infected onboard. If these suspicions get confirmed, the passengers would be denied disembarking, the Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said during the meeting of the government HQ on coronavirus prevention.

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Tourists aboard the Westerdam ship might join the passengers of two other cruise ships, taken hostage by the 2019-nCoV coronavirus.

At this moment, the Diamond Princess cruise ship is anchored near Japan’s Yokohama, bearing 3,700 passengers from more than 50 nations, including two dozen Russian nationals. According to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, 20 passengers have been diagnosed with the 2019-nCoV coronavirus-induced pneumonia.

The infected have been evacuated to hospitals in Kanagawa prefecture. The remaining passengers have been quarantined for two weeks aboard the ship.

Russian Embassy in Japan reported that no Russian nationals have been diagnosed with the coronavirus so far. A Russian tourist told TASS that the passengers are barred from leaving their quarters.

The passengers of the World Dream cruise ship have found themselves in a similar predicament. Three Chinese passengers aboard the ship, which went from China’s Guangzhou to Vietnam between January 19 and January 24, were diagnosed with the coronavirus. During the later trip to Taiwan, some 30 passengers complained about similar symptoms, and the ship has been quarantined in Hong Kong.

There are some 1.800 passengers aboard the World Dream - 90% of them being Hong Kong residents - and roughly the same number of crew members. The medical staff warned that none would be allowed ashore until the doctors perform medical examination and tests.

There are no Russian nationals among the tourists, but there are four Russian nationals among the ships’ crew. They show no symptoms of infection, Russian Vice Consul in Hong Kong Boris Ezdrin said.