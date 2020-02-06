Russian MP says question whether US ties can improve after impeachment failure rhetorical

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The question about whether Russian-US relations can improve after US President Donald Trump survived the failed impeachment attempt remains a rhetorical one despite the fact that the American leader’s standings received a significant boost, Chairperson of the Russian State Duma (lower house) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky said via his Facebook account on Thursday.

Citing a Gallup poll results, the lawmaker noted, "Trump’s approval rating has hit the highest level over his whole presidency", while the attempt to impeach him only invigorated it instead of bringing down his popularity. "We can spend a long time here discussing and analyzing the results, although it is all a US domestic affair. However, generally speaking I personally have a question whether Donald Trump’s stronger position can in any way reflect positively on the Russian-American relations," he wrote.

According to him, "it is not a secret that anti-Russian steps of the current US administration are a result of a fierce struggle between the [political] parties in which the Democrats made Russia the main target," accusing Moscow of "election interference and all deadly sins in general."