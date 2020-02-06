Ten more passengers of quarantined cruise ship diagnosed with coronavirus

TOKYO, February 6. /TASS/. Ten more passengers of the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship quarantined since February 3, have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said on Thursday.

The citizenship of those passengers is yet unknown.

The ministry said that all passengers who are diagnosed with the virus will be taken to medical facilities of Japan's Kanagawa prefecture.

About 3,700 people from more than 50 countries, including 24 Russians, are currently aboard the cruise ship, according to Japan’s Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

The Russian embassy in Japan said on Thursday that no Russians were among the ship's passengers who contracted the coronavirus. The embassy said in a Facebook post it "continues its work to help the Russian citizens who are on board the cruise ship."

The cruise ship departed from Yokohama on January 20 and returned on February 3. Among the passengers was a Chinese national who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He went off the ship in Hong Kong on January 25. The Japanese authorities ordered the cruise ship to be anchored off Yokohama for the people aboard to be given health screenings.

Medical officials shortlisted 273 people, who either had been in contact with the infected Chinese man or showed pneumonia symptoms. Up to now, out of 31 tests, ten people have tested positive for the newly identified virus. They are from Japan, China, the United States, Australia and the Philippines. The ten people were taken ashore on the coast guard boats to a hospital and their condition is estimated as normal.

The cruise ship is placed in 14-day quarantine. A spokesperson for Carnival Japan, a Japanese operator of the ship, told TASS that the passengers on board would not incur any additional expenses, including accommodation and meals.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent as coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

Cases of the novel coronavirus were also confirmed in 24 other countries, including Russia. The WHO declared the novel coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.

According to the latest report, the number of people who contracted the 2019-nCoV novel coronavirus in China topped 28,000 by Thursday, 563 of them died. A total of 1,135 patients have recovered.