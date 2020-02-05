No plans yet to stop issuing visas for Chinese nationals — Russia’s Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia has no plans yet to stop issuing visas for Chinese citizens as a preventive measure against the spread of novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said in an interview with Kommersant daily published on Wednesday.

"As far as I know, as of today, such measures have not been planned," Ivanov said when asked about a possible ban on issuance of Russian visas for Chinese nationals.

"Let me remind you that we have set up an emergency committee for prevention of entry and spread of the coronavirus infection. [The center] is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. Among other [members], a representative of the Foreign Ministry sits on it. The center monitors the situation in real time and takes decisions based on incoming information," he explained.

The Russian government commissioned earlier to suspend the issuance of work visas to Chinese nationals and bar Chinese from crossing the border between Russia and Mongolia.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million. The virus - 2019-nCoV - was identified on January 7, 2020. Apart from China, 24 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. According to the latest reports, China has confirmed 24,300 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus’ death toll has now neared 500, yet more than 900 patients have recovered from the disease.